Bombay High Court restrains suburban collector from allotting land meant for Maharashtra NLU to AAI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday restrained the surburban collector from allotting land meant for setting-up the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) to the Airports Authority of India. A total of 60 acres has been allotted for setting-up the university by the state government in Gorai. “Setting up a National Law University in the state is a must,” said the court.

The High Court has directed the authorities concerned to produce records of demarcation and handing over of the land to the university within four weeks. A petition was filed by advocate Pradeep Havnur regarding allotment of space for setting-up the university at Gorai. Appearing for Havnur, senior counsel Milind Sathe informed the court that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had sent a proposal to the suburban collector for allotting 40 acres of the 60 acres meant for setting up the MNLU to the AAI.

The collector had then called upon the authorities of the university to discuss the negotiations. “In our opinion, the proposed university may not be established in the near future if this is allowed. We direct the collector not to allot the land to anybody else. No action should be taken on the proposal and the collector should be advised on the issue” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur.

“The delay on your part (collector) in handing over the land has led to this problem,” said the court. Pointing out that all that was remaining was demarcation and handing over the land, the court said: “We direct the authorities to place on record documents relating to demarcation and handing over of the land. The police should provide protection required during carrying out of a survey in the area.”

