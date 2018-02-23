Bombay HC relief for students seeking admission to PG medical courses

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted relief to students seeking admissions to post-graduate medical and dental courses by allowing a petition that sought quashing of a rule that required such students to submit domicile certificates.

Dr Sharvil Thatte, one of the nine petitioners, told The Indian Express that a brochure for admission to postgraduate courses in medical colleges was released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on February 13. He said one of the conditions stated in the brochure was that the students should have a domicile certificate.

“We immediately moved High Court for relief because there are around 400 students affected by this rule including around 350 students who are from different states,” said Thatte. The students moved court through lawyers V M Thorat and Pooja Thorat.

Until academic year 2016-2017, the petition said, the university and private unaided medical colleges in the state were conducting their own CET and making all students eligible for admission to PG courses, irrespective of their status of domicile in Maharashtra. The only requirement prior to 2016-17 was to pass MBBS course from Maharashtra, the students contended.

“All of a sudden, the State of Maharashtra without any authority introduced the concept of domicile and thereby prevented all the eligible students like the petitioners from taking admission to postgraduate courses in the colleges situated in the state of Maharashtra,” the petition stated.

It had urged the court to quash and set aside the eligibility criteria introduced by a government resolution dated January 30, 2018, as per which one was required to be domiciled in Maharashtra for admission to postgraduate courses.

On Thursday, the court allowed the petition. A detailed order of the court, however, is awaited. “The petition has been allowed. The court has set aside the rule of the state government requiring students seeking admissions to postgraduate medical courses to submit a domicile certificate,” said Pooja Thorat.

The rule effected by the government resolution was to affect medical students perusing full-time professional postgraduate medical and dental courses.

sailee.dhayalkar@expressindia.com

