Bombay High Court refuses to stay release of Haseena Parkar

The Bombay High Court Thursday refused to stay the release of the film, Haseena Parkar. A PIL was filed by a city resident, who claimed the film, based on the life of Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, had several dialogues which were “anti-national”.

The petitioner claimed he had seen the trailer and submitted that it sought to “provide entertainment through a sensitive issue” as the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

A bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar refused a stay on the Friday release of the film, questioning the petitioner why he had chosen to approach court just a day before the release. The court also said the film had already received a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and interim orders could not be passed to stay its release after the CBFC had cleared it.

The filmmakers also contended that its trailer had been released since July, questioning the petitioner’s timing in approaching the court at the last minute.

