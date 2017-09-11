Bombay High Court raps Maharashtra government for ‘laxity’ against hospitals flouting rules

“Except for a special drive of inspection, which was done in March, and listing out such nursing homes and hospitals where the drive has been conducted, there is no whisper of the course of action which has been taken,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur. (File Photo) “Except for a special drive of inspection, which was done in March, and listing out such nursing homes and hospitals where the drive has been conducted, there is no whisper of the course of action which has been taken,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court recently came down heavily on the state government for “laxity” in acting against nursing homes and hospitals running without proper licences and infrastructure. The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Pune resident Atul Bhosale, which raised concerns over increasing number of illegal nursing homes and hospitals.

“Except for a special drive of inspection, which was done in March, and listing out such nursing homes and hospitals where the drive has been conducted, there is no whisper of the course of action which has been taken,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur.

“We cannot appreciate the laxity on the part of officials who pay such attention to serious matters. Only when an incident takes place will they think to react,” added the Chief Justice.

According to the affidavit filed by the state in March, random inspection drives were carried out in all nursing homes and hospitals in the state by a team comprising officers of police, revenue, health and Food and Drugs departments. “A drive for inspection of nursing homes and hospitals in the state was launched on March 15, 2017 and concluded in a month. During this period 3,795 private nursing homes were found violating various provisions. Appropriate action will be taken against the violators,” stated the affidavit.

During an earlier hearing in the matter,the court had also taken cognizance of a case where 19 aborted foetuses were found dumped near a stream in a village in Sangli district in March this year. Pointing out that according to rules, nursing homes and hospitals should operate with adequate infrastructure, the court held that “inspection without suggesting any course of action cannot be action.” The court has directed the director of health services to file an affidavit stating the state’s further course

of action.

“This is a serious matter and what the state is doing is an eyewash. It is unfortunate that such matters have to come to Court,” said the Chief Justice.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App