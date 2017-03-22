Bombay High Court: Private arbitral tribunals can’t appoint court receivers

THE BOMBAY High Court (HC) has restrained private arbitral tribunals, headed by former judges, from appointing court receivers of the HC in their own arbitration matters.

A court receiver’s duty is to protect, take possession of and manage a disputed moveable or immovable property, till the time an order is passed.

Justice S J Kathawalla, in a 60-page order, stated that a court receiver was an employee, or a department, of the Bombay High Court, which alone had the powers to direct its duties and responsibilities.

He further pointed out that the court was overburdened with matters and therefore could not let private tribunals appoint these receivers.

The HC was hearing a court receiver’s report, after an order was passed by a former judge of the Bombay High Court, Dr S Radhakrishnan, in a private arbitral matter, where a court receiver was appointed.

Advocate Sharan Jagtiani, on behalf of the court receiver, submitted that arbitral tribunal did not have the power to appoint, supervise or control over the court receiver.

“Such an appointment will cause extreme difficulties in the functioning of the Office of the Court Receiver, which has limited personnel and resources. It will also operate unfairly because resources will be deployed for the benefits of parties in newly commenced arbitrations instead of for the benefit of litigants who have been in queue from much prior in point of time,” Advocate Sharan told the court.

The court observed that the Office of the Court Receiver, High Court, Bombay, had a total working strength of 83 members (Class I to IV), working in different sections. “Of them, only the Court Receiver, the Officer on Special Duty and the 1st and 2nd Assistant to the Court Receiver, are the officers who usually attend to matters in court. The total number of pending matters, as on 31st December 2016, is 6,683, with the oldest being Suit No. 3,415 of 1947. There are 2,206 movable properties and 1,014 immovable properties that are presently custodia legis,” stated the court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now