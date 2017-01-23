Bombay High Court kicks off drive to go paperless

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court is all set to go paperless. In an ambitious project, the high court has undertaken a drive to digitise several crores of case bundles and administrative records to save time, for speedy disposal of cases and ushering in transparency.

As part of this, documents, periodicals, books, judgements, notifications — collectively referred to as Bombay High Court Holdings — will be scanned and stored digitally.

Kick starting the initiative, the HC recently floated tenders, invited bid from both government and private service providers for the digitisation project. The plan is to complete the makeover within three years. The Centre is also contributing to the initiative, and has allocated Rs 40 crore for this purpose.

Mangesh Patil, registrar of the Bombay High Court, said, “The move is part of recommendations made by the Fourteenth Finance Commission. While the recommendations were first made two years ago, we did not get any funds for the project. The government recently released the funds for digitisation of records of the Bombay HC as well as several other subordinate courts, which need to be completed by 2020. This is also part of our e-court project.”

According to information, interested bidders will have time till February 1, 2017 to submit bids. Technical bids are scheduled to be opened on February 2. A court official said, “Some prospective bidders, primarily multinational companies, have raised a few queries in respect of the specifications for the work, the contract period, and some other terms and conditions during a pre-bid meeting held last month. While the funds for the projects are limited, we plan to award the work to the lowest bidder with the best experience.”

A committee headed by a few judges and senior court officials will be monitoring the project. The bidder will be required to work within the premises of the Bombay HC as well as in its benches in Aurangabad and Nagpur. The target is to scan and digitise at least 12 lakh pages a month. There will be daily targets that will need to be achieved by these service providers. The bidders are required to bring in state-of-the-art softwares and high-speed scanners.

“It is going to be a continuous process once the work begins and as far as the courts are concerned, it is a much needed one, although it has been pending for long,” said Patil. He added that many judges and litigants prefer soft copies and documents being made electronically. “The physical form of documents are cumbersome and consume space. Making documents available electronically will ensure speedy disposal of cases. Otherwise, bundles are usually gathering dust in the court rooms,” added a court official. The digitisation will also allow making many of the documents available to the general public, and not just to judges and advocates.

A senior lawyer said, “Executing legal work digitally can be such a big relief. Some courtrooms follow e-court system where filing can be made and accessed online. It needs to be full-fledged, then it will limit paper filing. In fact, the concept of digitisation will reduce backlog of case, improve efficiency, ensure speedy justice and will make lives of judges, litigants, court staff and public much easier.”