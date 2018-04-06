Bombay High Court gives Teesta Setalvad interim relief from arrest

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

The Bombay High Court Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to social activist Teesta Setalvad and her associate Javed Anand in a misappropriation of funds case till May 2. Justice Revati Mohite Dere also referred the question of whether or not transit anticipatory bail can be given if the FIR is lodged beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the High Court/Sessions Court, to a larger bench .

The court has also asked Setalvad and Anand to be present before the investigating officer on Friday morning. Anand has agreed to be present before the investigating officer as in when required. A transit anticipatory bail was moved by Setalvad and Anand on April 3. A case was registered by Ahmedabad Crime Branch on March 23, alleging that through their NGO Sabrang Trust, Setalvad and Anand had ‘fraudulently’ secured central government funds to the tune of Rs 1.4 crore between 2008 and 2013.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, appearing for Setalvad and Anand, argued on Wednesday that they are willing to appear before the investigating agency to record their statements on April 6. Desai told the court that since Anand is available, he will appear before the police whenever needed. Setalvad is traveling out of India between April 10 and May 15, so she would return and appear before the investigating agency again if required.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Gujarat Police, told court that Supreme Court has held that transit bail cannot be granted. Jethmalani also made a statement before the court that if Setalvad agrees to remain present on April 6 before the investigating officer, then, after interrogation if police wants to arrest her, they would not do it until April 9 so that she has enough time to seek remedies.

