Bombay High Court gives relief to Charu Sharma in cheating case

The Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to sports commentator Charu Sharma in a cheating case where a former Kabaddi player had alleged that Sharma ‘hijacked’ his idea of a Pro-Kabaddi league. Sharma had approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai directed the police not to file a chargesheet against Sharma, but said probe into the case can continue.

Justice Oka directed Sharma to cooperate with the investigation and submit relevant documents pertaining to the case. Sharma is seeking quashing of the FIR against him by a former engineer and Kabaddi player Abhisek Ekal at the Bhoiwada police station in 2015. The FIR claims that the commentator and others “hijacked” Ekal’s idea of Pro-Kabaddi League. The League is co-promoted by Sharma and was launched in 2014.