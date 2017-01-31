Bombay High Court fines petitioner

The HC came down heavily on the petitioner, Zora Darayus Bhathena, a resident of Khar, who has also filed another PIL for preventing indiscriminate cutting of trees. (Representational) The HC came down heavily on the petitioner, Zora Darayus Bhathena, a resident of Khar, who has also filed another PIL for preventing indiscriminate cutting of trees. (Representational)

The Bombay High Court Monday asked a petitioner to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 after he approached it over not being provided sufficient information regarding the environmental impact of the proposed construction of a Metro car shed in Aarey area.

The HC came down heavily on the petitioner, Zora Darayus Bhathena, a resident of Khar, who has also filed another PIL for preventing indiscriminate cutting of trees. The HC held that the petitioner did not have any locus in the matter.

Further, if he was aggrieved about not getting information under the RTI Act, he should have approached the appellate authority instead of filing a writ petition in court. The matter was disposed of by the court.