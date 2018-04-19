Bombay High Court directs police to record decibel levels at Metro 3 site

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed three police stations in the city to conduct noise monitoring tests. (File) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed three police stations in the city to conduct noise monitoring tests. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed three police stations in the city to conduct noise monitoring tests to check the decibel levels at the construction site of Metro 3. The police have been directed to visit the site twice to record the noise levels and inform the court on steps taken if levels are above prescribed levels.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla directed the in-charge officer of Mahim, Cuff Parade and Churchgate to conduct noise monitoring tests to check the decibel level at the construction site of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3. The court said the sites should be visited twice and the police have to record the decibel level. If they find it to be above the prescribed level, they will inform the court of the steps they are willing to take.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Awaaz Foundation. Sumaira Abdulali, the petitioners, informed the court that she visited three spots — Churchgate, Cuffe Parade and Mahim and found that the noise level during the Metro construction is above the permissible limits. The court asked the police to file the report before the court by the next week.

Meanwhile, state government also filed an affidavit regarding the orders passed on April 3, on protecting the identity of the callers, who lodge complaints about the noise pollution. The affidavit said that the state government, within a month issue a circular to all the police station, asking them not reveal any information regarding the complainants. The court will hear the matter next on April 25.

