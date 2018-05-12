Bombay High Court directs Mumbai University to accept re-evaluation petition of law student

On January 9, 2018, the student was informed by the college that the “reserved” results of that semester had been declared back in November. On January 9, 2018, the student was informed by the college that the “reserved” results of that semester had been declared back in November.

The Bombay High court on Friday directed the University of Mumbai to accept the re-evaluation application of a law student, four months after the results were declared in September 2017. The court also directed college and the university to allow the student, who learned in January that he had failed two subjects, to appear for semester-VI.

The student, a resident of Goregaon studying in Siddharth College, in his petition filed through lawyer Datta H Pawar stated that he appeared for semester-IV examinations in May 2017 and the results were declared on August 30, 2017. On September 4, 2017, when he visited the college, he saw the remark “reserved” against his name. The petitioner alleged that since September 4, 2017, till January 2018, he was constantly told by the college that there is no update on his result.

On January 9, 2018, he was informed by the college that the “reserved” results of that semester had been declared back in November. His results showed he had failed in Jurisprudence and Contract-II papers and got 0 and 34 marks, respectively. When he approached college with an application for re-evaluation of the papers, he was told that the result had been declared in November and that the period to apply for re-evaluation had expired. The college officials instructed him to request the university for revaluation of the “reserved” result of semester-IV.

In April this year, the student was informed by the deputy registrar of evaluation section that his Jurisprudence paper had been misplaced. Appearing for the Mumbai University, lawyer Rui Rodrigues told the court, that on verification, it had been found that the student had got 45 in that paper, which meant he had passed in the subject. He also told the court that since the time for re-evaluation was over, due to lack of communication, the court can direct the university for revaluation of the student’s Contract-II paper.

The student’s petition states that in March this year, when he was inquiring about the semester-VI examination form and internal examination, he was told by the college that he cannot fill up the forms as he had failed in semester-IV and has more than 2 ATKT (allowed to keep term) in the second year. He also said the college told him that the semester-V examination, for which he appeared in December last year, will be considered invalid.

A vacation bench of Justice A K Menon and Justice Bharati H Dangre, directed the university to revaluate his Contract-II paper and allowed the student to appear for the internal and university exams of semester-VI, which would begin on May 22.

