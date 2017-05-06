Bombay High Court clears way for Metro 3, lifts stay on cutting of trees

There have been widespread protests against cutting of trees for Metro 3. File There have been widespread protests against cutting of trees for Metro 3. File

Clearing the way for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation’s (MMRC) Metro III project, the Bombay High Court Friday lifted a stay on cutting of trees along the line.The court also rejected the contention raised in petitions that some stations did not have necessary clearances under Coastal Zone Regulations. The ad-interim stay on felling of trees will remain operational for 10 days.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing two petitions, one by Pervin Jehangir challenging the legality of the Metro construction, and another by Nina Verma against cutting of trees in Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk and Cuffe Parade. Around 5,000 trees have to be cut to pave way for the Seepz-Colaba Metro Line III project.

“It cannot be overlooked that, once functional, Metro Rail-III would help for a better environment and would also facilitate to improve the socio-economic condition of the citizens. The approach we intend to adopt in passing this order is to bring about a balance in the protection of environment and the development in question so that a situation of prosperity on both these counts can be achieved. If a hard stand, as canvassed by the petitioners is accepted, then it would be impossible to have any development for the betterment of the citizens residing in this metropolitan city,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur.

Pointing to the the far-reaching benefits the Metro has brought in other cities such as Kolkata, New Delhi and Bengaluru, the court said, “We, therefore, feel it appropriate that MMRCL would achieve these objects and goals to provide a Metro Rail for the benefits of lakhs of citizens, as also undertake every measure to protect the environment by adhering to all the norms as set down by the authorities. We are satisfied with the approach of MMRCL in this regard and the undertaking which they have given, in declining to grant the interim prayer of the petitioners.”

The MMRCL has been directed to file an undertaking in terms of planting and transplanting of trees. The High Court has also appointed the Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority and the Deputy Registrar to oversee the compliance in regard to the replantation and transplantation of the trees. “Such compliance be reported by these officers from time to time and preferably every month to a committee of two Judges of this Court as would be nominated by the Chief Justice,” stated the bench.

The petitioner’s lawyer had also contended that the Metro project was a prohibited activity under the CRZ notification, which prohibits activities of setting of new industries and expansion of existing industries in CRZs. Apart from this, excavation would be undertaken for constructing underground tunnels, which is also a prohibited activity under the notification, the petitioner had said.

The court said if such a contention was accepted, then any activity involving digging of soil to construct the foundation for any building would be held as mining. “Surely, this is not what is intended by the CRZ notification. In the present case, the excavation is surely not an activity of specific mining of sand or rocks and any substrata material.”

“On the issue of the project offending the CRZ regulations, in our prima facie opinion, the petitioners’ contentions cannot be accepted. It is quite clear the MMRCL approached the competent authorities under the CRZ notification to obtain appropriate clearances,” added the court.

“The Metro-III project is stated to be a fully underground, rail based mass public rapid transport system, of the total length of about 33.5 kilometers. There can be no dispute that the present public transport facilities in Mumbai city are grossly overcrowded, overstrained and inadequate.”

“It is a matter of common knowledge that citizens are required to travel with immense pain and hardship and in conditions endangering their lives in the overcrowded existing suburban trains and buses. Desire for a smooth and comfortable travel in Mumbai had remained a distant dream. To decongest this pressure on the existing transport system and to increase mobility across the region, the State authorities had decided to undertake diverse Metro rail projects,” observed the Chief Justice.

