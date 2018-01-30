Bombay High Court asks transport department: How many new vehicles are registered daily?

The Bombay High Court directed the transport department Monday to inform it how many new vehicles were registered in Mumbai daily and what steps were being taken to ensure that those purchasing new vehicles have sufficient parking space. “Also, tell us if there is any data relating to those persons who own more than one vehicle,” said Justice Naresh Patil. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bhagwanji Rayani of Janhit Manch, which pointed out that increasing number of vehicles and haphazard parking on roads were inconveniencing the public at large.

“A person who can’t afford to buy a car can’t walk even on the sidewalk. You are snatching away his right by indiscriminately allowing so many vehicles on the roads,” said the court adding that the civic authorities and the state government should also look at how foreign countries are tackling the problem. “You can’t allow the situation to go on like this. You have to find a solution keeping the future influx of vehicles in mind,” added the court.

