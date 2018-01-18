Bombay High Court asks Thane crime branch to probe suicide of 22-year-old

The Bombay High Court Wednesday directed the Crime Branch, Thane, to probe the suicide of a 22-year-old man in Titwala. Pushpa Jagtap had moved High Court last year alleging that her son Mitesh had been “beaten mercilessly” by police on the night of August 21-22, 2017 after he was summoned in a bike theft case and he had come home and ended his life.

Hearing the matter, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and BP Colabawalla directed the Crime Branch to submit a progress report on their probe after six weeks.

The directions came after the Thane police informed the court it had registered an FIR against the accused policemen. The Thane police also told the bench that it will soon record the statements of the complainants, who are the parents of the deceased.

