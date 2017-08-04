Bombay High Court asks state to be rational, fair on city taxi rules petitions

Bombay High Court. (File/Photo) Bombay High Court. (File/Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government to adopt a more rational approach while hearing petitions challenging the Maharashtra city taxi rules, adding that “on plain reading”, the rules seemed to “benefit” the kaali-peeli taxi service providers. A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice S S Jadhav was hearing petitions filed by app-based taxi service providers (Ola and Uber) and drivers challenging the Maharashtra city taxi rules, 2017. The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on September 15.

“There seems to be a clear discrimination on several points wherein the kaali-peeli taxis are given benefit. You must treat everyone on par. Make it more rational. Let there be fair competition,” Justice Savant said.

“In other places, like London and America, there are regular cabs and Uber cabs that ply on similar fares. Maharashtra should also do something like that and be a trendseter for other states in India,” Justice Savant added.

Additional government pleader G W Mattos sought time to file an affidavit in the matter and said the committee set up by the government to look into the aspect of fare structure fixation has still not submitted its report. “Till we file the affidavit, the government will not take any coercive steps under the rules,” Mattos said.

