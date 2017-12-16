Bombay High Court asks state govt why its orders not complied with

The court directed the chief secretary to file an affidavit in this regard by January 6 (File) The court directed the chief secretary to file an affidavit in this regard by January 6 (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the state government to give reasons why its orders pertaining to providing better facilities and space to prisoners lodged in state-run jails had still not been complied with.

The court directed the chief secretary to file an affidavit in this regard by January 6. In March, the court passed several directions asking the state government to set up a committee headed by a retired High Court judge and experts as members. The committee was to conduct a scientific study on setting up a model prison with necessary infrastructure and suggest steps to reduce overcrowding. The bench had then directed the committee to file its report along with recommendations in six months.

The directions were passed in a public interest litigation filed by NGO Jan Adalat — Centre of Para-Legal Services and Legal Aid — on the issue of jail conditions in the state. When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, a division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sonak observed that the government has not complied with any of the directions. “Only a committee has been formed … other than this nothing has been done. This amounts to contempt of our order. The state chief secretary himself is aware of our order,” the court said.

