Devalued Degree
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Bombay High Court asks state govt why its orders not complied with

Bombay High Court asks state govt why its orders not complied with

The directions were passed in a public interest litigation filed by NGO Jan Adalat — Centre of Para-Legal Services and Legal Aid — on the issue of jail conditions in the state

| Mumbai | Published: December 16, 2017 3:07 am
Bombay High Court, Bombay HC, NGO Jan Adalat, Maharashtra Government, Mumbai News, Latest Mumbai News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The court directed the chief secretary to file an affidavit in this regard by January 6 (File)
Related News

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the state government to give reasons why its orders pertaining to providing better facilities and space to prisoners lodged in state-run jails had still not been complied with.

The court directed the chief secretary to file an affidavit in this regard by January 6. In March, the court passed several directions asking the state government to set up a committee headed by a retired High Court judge and experts as members. The committee was to conduct a scientific study on setting up a model prison with necessary infrastructure and suggest steps to reduce overcrowding. The bench had then directed the committee to file its report along with recommendations in six months.

The directions were passed in a public interest litigation filed by NGO Jan Adalat — Centre of Para-Legal Services and Legal Aid — on the issue of jail conditions in the state. When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, a division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sonak observed that the government has not complied with any of the directions. “Only a committee has been formed … other than this nothing has been done. This amounts to contempt of our order. The state chief secretary himself is aware of our order,” the court said.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 15: Latest News