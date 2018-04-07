Bombay High Court asks Mumbai Cricket Association if it needs more water for IPL

The Bombay High Court Friday asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) whether it would be taking additional water from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the IPL matches, scheduled at Wankhede Stadium.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla also asked the state government to produce the recent water policy of Maharashtra before the court. Earlier, the court on Tuesday had asked the BMC to file an affidavit, stating if it was going to continue its decision of not supplying water to Wankhede Stadium during the IPL matches.

BMC lawyer Suresh Pakale on Friday sought time to file the affidavit. The bench has posted the matter on next Friday.

