Bombay High Court asks govt to provide National Law University with infrastructure

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the state government to provide Maharashtra National Law University with proper infrastructure within two weeks. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Pradip Havnur that complained that no concrete steps were being taken to hand over the plot to MNLU.

The bench was informed that law university campus lacks in basic amenities such as chairs in the university library. “We want this institution to produce excellent lawyers and judges, which is definitely not possible with the current situation,” said the chief justice. She asked the state government the reason for delaying the allotment of land to MNLU.

The state government’s counsel said that the government is trying everything possible to ensure quality infrastructure to the law university.

