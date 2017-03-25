Bombay High Court asks CZA to assist in Humboldt penguins’ case

Humboldt penguins. File Humboldt penguins. File

The Bombay High Court Friday asked the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to assist the court in a matter relating to the Humboldt penguins, brought from South Korea to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Byculla Zoo in south Mumbai.

Looking into the seriousness of the issue, the court asked the CZA to provide assistance to the court so it could pass an order in the matter. The matter has been kept for hearing in one week.

The division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by advocate Advait Sethna, seeking a direction to the civic body to send the penguins back as they were not being taken good care of here and that they are endangered species which need a certain kind of environment.

Sethna had told the court that several deaths had taken place in the zoo and the Central Zoo Authority had earlier issued a notice to the Byculla zoo, for not following central regulations which could lead to revocation of its recognition later this year.

The court asked Sethna what he was basing his information on deaths of animals in the zoo. He pointed to newspaper reports. “Has any expert said anything about this?” questioned the court. The court then sought the help of CZA in the matter.

“Let the children enjoy display of penguins, why do you want to deprive them of this opportunity,” the Bench said. Sethna said on his visit to Singapore he had seen that animals were kept in a better way. To this the court said, “Everyone is not as fortunate as you to visit Singapore zoo and see these birds.”

