Bombay High Court asks BMC to file affidavit on protocol for felling trees

The Bombay High Court Wednesday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit stating the protocol followed by the municipal commissioner while deciding proposals relating to cutting or transplanting of trees in the city. As per a recent amendment to the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, any proposal to cut or transplant trees below 25 in number can be placed before the municipal commissioner while applications relating to felling of more than 25 trees have to be sent to the Tree Authority.

A division bench of Justices AS Oka and PN Deshmukh was hearing a petition filed by an activist Zoru Bhathena complaining that tree cutting proposals were being split as the Tree Authority only looks into proposals that concern more than 25 trees. Bhathena approached the court challenging the validity of last year’s amendment to the Act that conferred special powers on the municipal commissioner to decide proposals seeking permission to remove, fell or transplant up to 25 trees. “The provisions are being misused. No one wants to go to the Tree Authority so they bifurcate proposals,” Justice Oka said.

“And what protocol does the municipal commissioner follow before deciding the proposals? Does he consult any expert? Or does he only follow the advise of the garden superintendent,” the court asked. The court directed the civic body to file an affidavit, and posted the petition for hearing on February 21. “Till then, we take it that no decision shall be taken on pending proposals,” Justice Oka said.

According to the petition, in January, 49 proposals for cutting 806 trees had been submitted to the municipal commissioner.

