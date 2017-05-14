Bombay High Court allows disqualified corporator to contest civic polls

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has directed that a petitioner, disqualified for six years for defying the party whip, be allowed to contest elections to the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation. The petitioner, Dr Nooruddin Nizamuddin Ansari, has filed his nomination as a Samajwadi Party candidate for the forthcoming election. The HC allowed him to contest the election, subject to the eventual outcome of the petition regarding his disqualification.

His nomination was rejected by the returning officer owing to his disqualification earlier as a Congress corporator for defying the party whip. Under the new rules he is not eligible to apply to contest elections for the post of a councillor for a period of six years from the date of his disqualification.

His nomination was rejected on May 8 and his term in office came to an end in April 2017 with declaration of fresh elections. The rejection of nomination was on the basis of an amendment in 2016 to the Local Authority Members Disqualification Act, which was brought into effect on December 16, 2016. Under the amended law, if a councillor or member of any party is disqualified from the post, he shall be disqualified from holding the same post for six years from the date of disqualification.

Appearing for Ansari, S M Gorwadkar argued that the amendment which seeks to prevent the petitioner from contesting elections due to disqualification came into affect on December 16, 2016, while the petitioner had been disqualified on 29th May, 2013. He questioned whether the amended law and the inclusion of the provision could take effect retrospectively.

The Election Commission of Maharashtra opposed this application filed by Ansari. “We find that the issue requires consideration and it would be appropriate that rejection of the nomination form of the petitioner should be kept in abeyance and the petitioner should be permitted to contest the forthcoming elections, subject to result of the petition,” said the vacation Bench headed by K K Tated.

