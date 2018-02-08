Bombay High Court allows couple to officially adopt girl child from orphanage

The Bombay High Court Wednesday paved the way for a couple waiting for three years for officially adopting a girl child. The couple had got custody of the girl two months after she was born in 2015 and were waiting for the certificate. The petition filed by Shantighar orphanage stated that a seven months pregnant woman was dropped by an auto driver at their orphanage, and she wanted to abort the child. The orphanage asked her to keep the child and promised her that they would take care of it. After delivering a girl on April 17, 2015, when she was asked to sign papers stating that she is ready to give her child up for adoption, she said she will be back from a shop and then sign the papers, but she never returned, said the orphanage.

The girl was adopted by an Andheri-based couple who were married for 10 years, two months after she was born and she has been staying with them for three years now. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) told the orphanage to look for the mother and asked it to publish about it in newspapers.

Since the mother was not found for granting permission for adoption of the girl, the orphanage filed a petition before the High Court. Meanwhile, the CWC issued a certificate for adoption of the girl, which was informed to the court. The matter was then disposed of. The girl was present in court along with the couple who adopted her.

