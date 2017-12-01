Bombay High Court allows 3-day trial to transport Metro debris

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted permission to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to transport debris collected at the construction site at Cuffe Parade between 10 pm and midnight on a trial basis for three days.

The court said the MMRCL could start with this temporary measure from Thursday night and continue till the weekend. A bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M S Sonak was hearing a public interest litigation filed by an advocate, Robin Jaisinghani, opposing the project on several grounds such as excessive noise caused because of the Metro work disturbing the residents of Cuffe Parade.

The court had earlier passed orders restraining the MMRCL from carrying out construction activities between 10 pm and 6 am every day. The court had then formed a committee to look into the issues relating to the Metro project. The committee comprises experts, residents and a High Court judge.

Advocate General A Kumbhakoni suggested that the MMRCL should be allowed to load trucks and remove mud between 10 pm and 1 am. This was objected to by the petitioner. “We cannot move 150 trucks in the day. It will affect the traffic,” said the Advocate General.

Agreeing, the bench said it would bring the traffic to a standstill during the day. “Hand over the site to him (petitioner) and let him figure out how to remove the mud from the site,” said the Chief Justice.

The court said the suggestion by the AG should be considered by Jaisinghani.

“If the work keeps getting delayed like this, the tax payers will only be further burdened. Let the mud be removed for three days,” said the Chief Justice “As a temporary measure, we allow MMRCL to remove debris from the site starting from Thursday. We make it clear that as less sound as possible should be generated…,” said the court.

A report will be submitted before the court by Monday for further orders in the matter.

