Bombay High Court allows 25-week pregnant woman to undergo abortion

The petitioner approached the court as section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not allow termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (Express photo) The petitioner approached the court as section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not allow termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (Express photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed a 25-year-old woman from Andheri to abort her 25-week foetus at Nanavati Hospital.

The woman in her petition had said it had been detected during a routine screening that the foetus suffered diaphragmatic hernia. After going through the MRI scan reports of the foetus, the doctor opined that the “foetal MRI indicate poor prognosis of survival and there is a chance that the baby may not survive after birth in spite of best efforts”.

After receiving opinion from the doctor, the petitioner desired to terminate the pregnancy. The petitioner approached the court as section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not allow termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks.

On Monday, a vacation bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice A S Gadkari had directed to constitute a Committee of Medical Board at Sir JJ Hospital, comprising hospital Dean and other experts in the field, including Head of the Department of Gynaecology, Neurology, Paediatrics, Psychology and Radiology. The medical board of expert doctors shall examine the women and submit the report.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App