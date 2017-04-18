Bombay HC to hear PIL against insurance firms

The Bombay High Court will hear a PIL filed by Sumitra Hooda Pednekar, the wife of late Satish Pednekar, former state home and labour minister, and some others against state-run insurance companies like LIC investing in tobacco companies, including ITC.

The other petitioners in the case are R Venkataramanan, the managing trustee of Tata Trusts, and doctors of Tata Memorial Hospital.

According to the petition, the investments made by the insurance companies are against the constitutional mandate vested in the public sector companies and also contradicts the anti-tobacco stance of the government. The PIL that was mentioned before a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni on Monday has been scheduled for hearing on April 27.

