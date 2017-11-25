Bombay HC to hear Lalita Salve’s sex-change plea on Monday

Beed police constable Lalita Salve (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Beed police constable Lalita Salve (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Bombay High Court Friday said it would hear a matter pertaining to Beed police constable Lalita Salve, who is seeking one month’s medical leave from work for undergoing sex reassignment surgery, on Monday. The petition filed by her states that she had sought a month’s medical leave to enable her to undergo the sexual reassignment surgery but the same was rejected by the Maharashtra Police, leading her to file a petition in the High Court.

“The SP Beed has informed Salve that she cannot conduct sexual reassignment surgery… They said communication relies on letter dated November 18, 2017 issued by IG Aurangabad,” stated the petition. Salve, who had joined the police force as a constable in June 2010, said her “physical abnormality is natural and mental orientation is clear”.

“Her department and state government are not able to treat her abnormality, neither are they cooperating, hence she is taking the step to cure herself,” added the petition.

Earlier, Salve told The Indian Express that while she had read media reports stating that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the Director General of Police to consider her request, but she was yet to receive any confirmation on the same.

