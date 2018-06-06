Bombay HC to hear DSK son’s pre-arrest bail plea on Friday

While hearing the anticipatory bail application of Shirish Kulkarni, son of developer, DS Kulkarni, in connection with an alleged cheating case, the Bombay HC Tuesday said it was not inclined to grant relief and told Shirish’s lawyers they could decide if they want to continue arguing the plea on merits on June 8 or they want to make a submission on his surrender.

Kulkarni was arrested on allegations of cheating depositors through investment schemes. Shirish had filed the anticipatory bail plea in February. The court will hear the case Friday.

