Bombay HC to BMC: Use better material to repair potholes

The Bombay High Court on Monday held a meeting with top officials of the BMC, MMRDA, MSRDC, Mumbai Traffic Police and the PWD to address the issue of potholes. The departments listed the steps they have been taking to address the issue and also informed the court about the challenges they face because of the large population and traffic movement in the city. A division bench of justices, V M Kanade and P R Bora was hearing a suo motu PIL taken up on the issue of potholes following a letter written by a judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Gautam Patel in 2015. The court told the BMC to examine materials used across roads abroad and to bring about better quality materials to fill up potholes so that they do not reappear.

“There is a lot of inconvenience to motorists when roads are dug up. It should be mandatory that people should be informed well in advance if the roads are in bad condition and they are being repaired. They should ensure smooth alternate flow of traffic. When mega blocks are announced, this should also be announced in advance,” said justice Kanade.

He also told the authorities to have a whatsapp helpline for people in every locality so that they can immediately send photographs of potholes to the BMC.

“Once the photographs are sent, the problem should be solved immediately. The departments should also take the help of citizens in addressing pothole issues. Traffic is a big issue in Mumbai. Repair work needs to be undertaken in coordination with reputed companies so that the best technology is used to repair roads. Merely repairing it on a temporary basis is not enough. It should sustain every weather,” said Kanade, while asking the departments to ensure that forthcoming monsoon should be a pothole-free one.