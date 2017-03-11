Bombay HC tells railways: Devise tech to detect foreign objects on tracks

The Bombay High Court has asked the railways to come up with technology to prevent sabotage on tracks, which leads to accidents and loss of lives. A division bench of Justices V M Kanade and P R Bora was hearing a petition filed by activist Sameer Zaveri on the increasing number of accidents on tracks. “It is not humanly possible for officials to man the tracks … technology should be developed and installed to detect foreign objects on tracks,” said Justice Kanade.

The court directed the Railways to increase the number of officers who supervise the tracks. The bench said boundary walls should be constructed along all tracks and the Railways to come up with a plan for emergency medical rooms across all stations. The Railways have been asked to file a reply on these suggestions on March 17.