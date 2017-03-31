Bombay HC tells lawyers: ‘Follow SC order against strikes’

Hearing a matter challenging a resolution of Bar Council of India and Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa who had given a call to advocates to abstain from work Friday, the Bombay High Court Thursday told the lawyers to abide by the Supreme Court order preventing them from going on strike. The court said it hoped that wisdom would prevail and the community would understand the responsibility of its duty. The petitioners had argued that there was no need to abstain from work as it is nothing but strike, which is against several judgments of the apex court. The Bar Council of India had given a call against the Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2017, proposed by the Law Commission. It was later adopted by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

“At this stage, we cannot decide the correctness of the suggestions as the suggestions are still in the process of becoming part of a statute. A process has to be undergone before the proposed amendment comes to be implemented,” the High Court said. Pointing to the role played by lawyers in dispensing justice, the court said while disposing of the matter: “The lawyer community or group of professionals are the hope of society. In light of the apex court orders, we hope that wisdom will prevail so far as the call taken by them.” The petitioners who had challenged the decision had pointed out that it was a pre-mature stage to abstain from work against the suggestions of the Law Commission as the the suggestions have to pass through various stages before it becomes a statute.

