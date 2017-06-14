Bombay HC tells DGCA to act against 35 structures flouting height norms

The Bombay High Court directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the BMC Tuesday to act against 35 buildings or structures located in the vicinity of the Mumbai airport. These buildings have been identified as causing threat to the airline traffic at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The court asked the agencies to take the necessary action in three months’ time. The buildings in Vile Parle that had exceeded the prescribed height regulation by adding a floor or two now face likely demolition.

A division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice M S Sonak was hearing various petitions alleging violations of norms that resulted in tall structures coming up in the vicinity of airports and in the flight path, posing a threat to the safety and security of people. The court asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take appropriate action against the structures flouting height regulation norms.

During the last hearing, the BMC had informed the court that it had demolished illegal portions of a building that was posing threat to the airline traffic, and that other demolitions would follow suit based on the DGCA’s report. The DGCA informed the court Tuesday that for 35 structures had been found to be flouting the height norms as per a 2010-11 survey. The court asked action to be taken against these 35 buildings. “We direct the DGCA to take action against these structures as per law. We are satisfied with the steps taken by the DGCA,” said the court.

In the last few hearings, the court had directed the DGCA to expedite the process of demolition after it was found that structures around airports had violated height norms and regulations.

