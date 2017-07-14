Latest News

Bombay HC stops BMC from razing two Bandra crosses

Till then, the ad-interim relief in the matter will continue. The two crosses are located on Chapel Road and near Nandi Cinema. The court is expected to hear the matter on July 21.

The Bombay High Court Thursday restrained the BMC from taking demolition action against two crosses in Bandra. The court has asked the civic body to submit material explaining why the two crosses had been placed in the category of religious structures that should be either shifted or demolished.

