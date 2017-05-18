Bombay HC stays demolition, asks BMC to maintain status quo

Bombay HC (File photo) Bombay HC (File photo)

The Bombay High Court recently restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from taking demolition action against alleged illegal construction in the society premises of Lodha Aria, a premium apartment complex in Parel, and ordered that status quo be maintained till the next hearing.

The BMC had directed the society to demolish the alleged illegal constructions. The order, pasted on the society wall by the BMC on May 9, granted one week to the residents to demolish “illegal construction” on the first two floors, including a movie theatre, a gym and a party hall. The residents had then filed a petition against the demolition notice. They had sought more time. “As the proposal for regularisation is under consideration of the civic body, till next date the parties are directed to maintain status quo,” said a vacation Bench. The matter has been kept for hearing on June 16. The BMC counsel informed the court that the proposal for regularisation dated April 28, has not been finally decided by the civic body and it will take around three weeks to decide.

“The members have paid substantial amounts under the respective agreements.the residents were under a bona fide belief and understanding that the notice structures were legal and had no reason to doubt the authenticity of the same,” reads the petition.

