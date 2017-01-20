Bombay HC sets aside election of BJP MLA Deorao Holi from Gadchiroli

THE Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has set aside the election of BJP MLA Deorao Holi from Gadchiroli, upholding the prosecution’s claim that Holi was officially serving as the medical officer (MO) with the Gadchiroli zilla parishad when he contested the election in 2014 from Gadchiroli constituency.

Justice Z A Haq passed the order on Thursday while disposing of a petition by defeated All India Forward Bloc candidate Narayan Jambhule. Jambhule’s lawyer Pradip Wathore argued, citing the order of then Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) and the subsequent upholding of that order by the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), that Holi was serving as MO when he had contested the election in 2014.

The DDHS order was the fallout of a case of alleged graft by Holi, who was arrested in 2008 for allegedly misappropriating funds worth over Rs 8 lakh. Holi was facing a probe in the matter.

To qualify for standing for elections, Holi had opted to resign but the DDHS had rejected his resignation, saying it cannot be accepted since he was facing an inquiry in the graft case. Holi had challenged the order in MAT but the latter had also rejected his plea and maintained the DDHS order. The HC bench of Justice Z A Haq accepted the evidence placed on record to set aside Holi’s election.

Incidentally, Holi was allowed to stand for election following acceptance of his nomination papers by the election officer, who had given benefit of doubt as the ground to clear his papers, according to Wathore.

The state government had issued a special Government Resolution on August 10, 2015 accepting “Holi’s resignation with retrospective effect”. Justice Haq said the GR was untenable as no such retrospective acceptance of resignation can be made pending inquiry. Holi’s alleged graft pertained to the Rs 8.64 lakh he allegedly swindled from a government-funded programme in the name of a sickle-cell relief institution he had set up. He had allegedly shown that his organisation had 50 employees according to the prosecution.