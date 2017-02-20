Bombay HC seeks suo motu action for contempt of court

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

A Bombay High Court judge has sought directions from the Chief Justice regarding initiating suo motu action against a defendant for criminal contempt of court. Justice S J Kathawalla, who was hearing a civil suit, held that the defendant in the case has “cheated and defrauded individuals as well as court of law.”

The court came to the conclusion after it was found that the defendant, Sharda Ratnam, made false and fraudulent submissions in the High Court and Supreme Court during the hearing of the suit.

The civil suit was filed by Rajendra Saxena in 2012 wherein he sought directions from high court to hand over a property in Andheri that he had purchased from Ratnam for Rs 1 crore. When Ratnam refused to hand over the flat, the court granted an ad-interim relief. Ratnam breached this order and mortgaged the flat with the Bank of India. The court pulled up Ratnam for the breach of creating a third party right, but she informed the court that she had cleared the mortgage.

When the court asked her to produce title deed documents which the back gave her for proof, she sought time and blamed the bank for the delay in handing over documents. In September 2015, the bank filed an affidavit stating that documents were already given to Ratnam, who then proceeded to hand over the documents to the court.

The court then appointed a court receiver to take possession of the property. Another order was passed directing Ratnam to deposit the total sum of Rs 1 crore that she received, with the court. She deposited a cheque of Rs 41 lakh with the court and then approached the Supreme Court, which put a stay on the order. Later, it was found that the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds, and that she had misrepresented that to the Supreme Court as well. The SC thereafter vacated the stay order.

Ratnam refused to hand over the property to the court and her whereabouts couldn’t be traced as she locked the house and did not appear before the court for a long time. Meanwhile, another person named Pagarav Patel approached the court in January, 2017, stating that he had paid Rs 62 lakh to Ratnam for the property and he too was being given possession of the house.

In his application, he said he paid Rs 27 lakh to the Bank of India to whom she had mortgaged the flat and the rest of the money to her by cheque. When the applicant produced the title deed he received from the bank, the court found that the documents of the title deeds produced by Ratnam earlier were fraudulent papers while the original document was actually in Patel’s possession.

The court observed that despite this, Ratnam claimed that Patel’s documents were fraudulent. She later altered her statement to say she produced fake documents at Patel’s instance. The court stated that her behaviour was in contempt of court, and punishable. Last week, Ratnam agreed to settle the matter.

The court asked her to set out the terms of settlement in writing. But when the matter was called out an hour later, Ratnam was not to be seen. She left a message through her lawyer that she would again approach the Supreme Court. On February 9, Justice Kathwalla stated that this was a contempt of court.

He directed the prothonotary and senior master of the court to place the matter before the Chief Justice for directions regarding initiating suo motu action against Ratnam.