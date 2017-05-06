Bombay HC seeks state response on Patanjali land deal

The Bombay High Court Friday sought the response of the state government relating to a petition alleging major irregularities in allotment of 600 acres of land to Patanjali for setting up a food park in Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam alleging that the Maharashtra government favoured Patanjali and “flouted all tender and legal norms” to allot the said land to Ramdev at the “instance of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.” The bench has directed the state government to file an affidavit in response to the petition within six weeks. The court said the affidavit shall contain all papers and details pertaining to the land allotment. “We want to only know on what ground concession if any was given to the company and if land was given at a throwaway price,” Chief Justice Chellur said.

