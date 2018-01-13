Bombay HC seeks plan to combat fire hazards at Ashoka Towers

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Chief Fire Officer to submit a plan related to fire hazards at Ashoka Towers in Lower Parel. Residents of the building had moved court stating that the plan for regularisation of alterations that had been submitted by the developer should not be considered.

The court sought undertakings from the developer that the earlier recommendations by the CFO would be followed while hearing the matter, which included keeping the access to the building obstruction free. “The driveway, covered by a garden, has to be cleared,” said the court.

The plan has to be submitted on Tuesday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App