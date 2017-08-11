Bombay HC seeks mechanism on organ transplant

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file an affidavit on whether there is a mechanism to deal with emergency organ transplant cases and, if the same does not exist, to suggest in what manner the state proposed to set up such a mechanism. (File photo) The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file an affidavit on whether there is a mechanism to deal with emergency organ transplant cases and, if the same does not exist, to suggest in what manner the state proposed to set up such a mechanism. (File photo)

With the Powai-based Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital not allowed to harvest cadaver organs ever since its licence was suspended a year ago, leading to wastage of at least five possible organs for transplantation, the state organ transplant cell has now shifted the blame on the hospital. The cell has claimed the donor was aged 81, diabetic and hypertensive, rendering his organs ineligible to be harvested.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file an affidavit on whether there is a mechanism to deal with emergency organ transplant cases and, if the same does not exist, to suggest in what manner the state proposed to set up such a mechanism. The state is expected to file its reply within two weeks.

“We cannot go against the central Act. There is already a mechanism to shift the patient to the nearest licensed centre,” said a senior Directorate of Health Services (DHS) official, adding that, according to central organ transplant guidelines, the age of a cadaver donor is capped at 80. “The hospital initially told us the donor was 71 years old but later said his age was 81,” the official added.

Mahesh Mehta, who lived in an old age home, was brought to Hiranandani Hospital on Monday by his family after suffering a brain stroke. On Tuesday, doctors declared him brain dead following which the family was counselled to give its consent for donating the kidneys, cornea and liver.

The hospital lost its licence to conduct organ transplants following an alleged kidney racket in July 2016. Five senior doctors of the hospital have been named in the chargesheet in that case, and three of them lost their licences to conduct transplants. On Tuesday, the hospital approached the government for permission to retrieve the organs.

According to the hospital, Mehta was aged 71, while state government records claim he was 81. The DHS denied permission initially, claiming the patient needs to be shifted to the nearest licensed hospital. The DHS later observed the donor was too old to donate.

A central government guideline caps the maximum age for heart donation at 60, for kidney and liver at 80 years, for pancreas at 50 years, for intestine or stomach at 55 years and for lung at 65 years.

“The prospective donor had diabetes and hypertension. His organs were not fit for donation,” the DHS official said, adding the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act prohibits unlicensed hospitals from getting involved in transplant procedure.

