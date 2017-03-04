Bombay HC seeks info on death of nuclear scientists

The Bombay High Court Friday asked the Centre to file a detailed affidavit relating to death of nuclear scientists in India. The court said that besides providing details of cause of death and the investigation carried out, the affidavit should also include guidelines or policy to protect the health of the scientists and monetary compensation given to the family of scientists.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by RTI activist Chetan Kothari, seeking formation of a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the deaths of several nuclear scientists.

Watch What Else is Making News



“In India life expectancy is 70 years, then there should be a reason why some scientists are dying at the age of 50. If this goes on then my worry is that nobody will come to work here and nation’s interest will suffer,” Chief Justice Chellur said.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, meanwhile, said that the details of the petitioner were not correct. “If someone has died of heart attack then the person has been shown as dying under mysterious circumstances by the petitioner. Radiation in nuclear plants are below permissible levels. We provide health care facilities,” Singh said.

To this, Chief Justice Chellur said the court was not questioning or criticising the department. “Give us material to substantiate your statement,” the court said.