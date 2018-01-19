Bombay HC seeks details of DSK Group properties sold off in 2017 from police

Bombay High Court Thursday asked the Pune police to furnish details of properties that the DSK Group apparently sold off in 2017, even after the seizure of its properties by the police. Bombay High Court Thursday asked the Pune police to furnish details of properties that the DSK Group apparently sold off in 2017, even after the seizure of its properties by the police.

The Bombay High Court Thursday asked the Pune police to furnish details of properties that the DSK Group apparently sold off in 2017, even after the seizure of its properties by the police. The court sought this information after assistant public prosecutor Veera Shinde said while the group had claimed it was unable to generate money to pay the investors, it managed to sell two properties in 2017, despite seizure of its properties by the police.

Appearing for DSK, senior counsel Ashok Mundargi had said while the company was willing to pay the investors, it could not do so as the properties had been seized and the group could not access its bank accounts. The group had also failed to deposit Rs 50 crore with the court registrar in compliance of earlier court orders, leading to the protection from arrest granted to the developer and his wife lapsing late last year. It had then approached the Supreme Court on December 22, which granted an extension of four weeks for depositing the money.

Taking this into consideration, when the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice S S Jadhav granted protection from arrest to developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti of the DSK Group till January 22. They were accused of cheating 2,774 investors to the tune of Rs 200 crore. The court, however, made it clear that the group could not ask for another extension. “Show your bonafide,” said the court.

“The people who have booked flats with you, it is not their fault. It is not just about your difficulties,” said the court.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App