Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to police officer

Observing that a police officer is not expected to take law in his own hands, the Bombay High Court recently refused to grant pre-arrest bail to an assistant police inspector accused of cruelty against his wife and her family.

A complaint against the officer had been filed by his wife at Gandhi Nagar Police Station, Kolhapur, last year. “From the complaint it appears prima facie that the accused was very cruel with the complainant. The incidents of cruelty which are narrated in the complaint are shocking. There was a demand of Rs10 lakh from the father of the complainant,” said Justice Mridula Bhatkar.

The court stated that it appeared that the accused had physically and mentally harassed his wife. “The accused is working in the police department. It is expected that he should not take law in his own hands. I am of the view that the charges against him are serious and therefore, a pre-arrest bail cannot be granted. Hence the application for pre-arrest bail stands rejected,” Bhatkar added.

The police officer got married in 2012 and the couple have a child. The wife has claimed that during the marriage, she was continuously tortured by her husband and in-laws. She has alleged that the officer used to abuse, beat and humiliate her. The woman has also said that her husband told her that he would file for a divorce if she did not behave according to his wishes.

The wife has stated several instances of torture, one of them being an incident when she was clipping her son’s nails and accidentally, the child got a deep cut. She said when the police officer found out about the accident, he bit her finger.

In August 2016, the officer allegedly left her outside her father’s house in Kolhapur and later, filed a divorce petition and a custody petition against her prompting the woman to file an FIR.

The counsel for the police officer has claimed that he was innocent and none of the incidents took place. The officer has stated that he is a government servant and therefore, should be protected.

