Bombay HC refuses artist Chintan bail, says enough material to suggest he had ‘grudge’ against wife Hema

Refusing to grant bail to contemporary artist Chintan Upadhyay, arrested for the murder of his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambani, the Bombay High Court Thursday held that prima facie, there was sufficient evidence to suggest Chintan held a “grudge” against his former wife.

“Prima facie, there is more than sufficient material to suggest that Chintan not only nurtured a grudge against Hema but also expressed himself in his diary that he wanted her eliminated,” said Justice Sadhana Jadhav. The dairy is part of the chargesheet. The court also noted that the most relevant material was that during the pendency of their divorce and even after that, Chintan never stayed in the flat purchased by them together in Chembur.

“But only close to the incident, between December 1 and 8, 2015, did Chintan start residing in the flat,” Justice Jadhav said. According to the prosecution, the planning for the alleged murder took place in the Chembur flat.

Hema and Bhambani were killed on December 11, 2015. Their bodies were disposed of in cardboard boxes that were thrown inside a ditch in Kandivli.

The court said Chintan had painted objectionable material against Hema, who had got suspicious of him and filed a case against him.

“The conduct of the applicant (Chintan) before and after the incident does not make this a fit case for grant of bail,” said the judge.

The prosecution, meanwhile, had argued that this was a case of murder by hired killers, and that Chintan had got the prime accused Vidyadhar Rajbhar, a fabrication artist who was known to him, and others, to kill Hema in return for money.

While Vidyadhar is still at large, Chintan was arrested soon after the incident. The police also arrested Pradeep Rajbhar, Azaad Rajbhar and Shivkumar Rajbhar, all alleged accomplices of Vidyadhar.

Appearing for Chintan, advocate Raja Thakare said Chintan and his wife had no relationship after their divorce and he had no prejudice to want to kill her. Thakare added that Chintan was being made a “scapegoat” in the case.

The prosecution relied on the confession of Vidhyadhar’s mother that her son had called and told her he had killed Hema on the behest of Chintan. Thakare said this was an extra-judicial confession and it was “unthinkable” that a mother would make such a statement against her son. The court, however, said the statement cannot be criticised and this matter should be dealt with at a later stage.