Bombay HC raps state over ‘non-compliance’ with noise pollution rules

Pulling up the state government for “serious non-compliance” with noise pollution rules, the Bombay High Court said there was no explanation for why the police visited the complaint sites without decibel meters.

Decibel meters are supposed to be used by the police to monitor noise levels.

The state had earlier informed the court that around 1,853 noise meters were distributed to police stations, in compliance with the earlier court orders.

Pointing to the data, submitted by the state government from 25 different areas, the court held that while 2,218 complaints have been received under noise pollution rules, the meters were used in 1,321 cases after having visited 2,212 sites. Out of the complaints received, no substance was found in 2,035 cases and offences were registered in 101 cases.

“The chart does not provide any details on where the use of loudspeakers was stopped. Moreover, there is no explanation of why the police was visiting the sites without metres. This shows there has been no compliance by officers of the state,” said Justice A S Oka.

According to the chart, while 532 such complaints were received in Mumbai, metres were used in 31 cases.

