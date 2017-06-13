Bombay HC raps state for failure to implement modern probe techniques

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday pulled up the state government for its failure to implement modern techniques to bring about police reforms despite several orders passed by the court. The court said the government has been filing several affidavits detailing modern investigation techniques that it is adopting but no action is being taken to implement it.

“We don’t want a picture-perfect impression. We want action. Both complainants and accused are unhappy with police investigations. The perception of policing has changed. In courts, we rely entirely on the details that the police provide us. The methods should be modern and up-to-date,” the court said. A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice S S Jadhav was hearing a PIL filed by Ashwini Rane – a Pune resident who had sought a CBI probe into the murder of her husband Nikhil Rane, who was shot dead in November 2009.

The CBI probe was sought alleging that the state police had made no headway in the case. Another division bench of the court, while transferring the case to the CBI, had considered the larger issue of lacunae in the police machinery affecting its ability to tackle serious cases and lack of modernisation in policing. The court, while going through the state’s affidavits, observed that many of the policies are on paper but the implementation is under question.

The court asked about the digital fingerprints bank that had been under process, a replacement of old arms and ammunition as well as new training methods and institutes for police officials. The state government’s counsel informed the court that most of the techniques have been put in place and old weaponry has been done away with. The state informed the court that much of the technologies are in place, the status of which will be given to the court in an affidavit in four weeks.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App