Bombay HC raps police for not booking Shiv Sena corporator

The Bombay High Court Tuesday came down heavily on the state government for not taking action against a sitting corporator from Bhiwandi despite serious complaints of assault, attempt to murder and intimidation against him. A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi pulled up the police for its “unconcerned attitude” and said serious action would be taken if the police did not take the complaints against the corporator seriously.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a 65-year-old RTI activist, Vinay Mishra, who has said he was assaulted with rods and choppers at the behest of Kamlakar Patil, Shiv Sena corporator of Ward 79 of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, after he filed an RTI application in 2014 to get information about relief funds that had not reached affected people.

The petition said Mishra was denied a reply by the civic body and was later assaulted by Patil’s men. Mishra also pointed that the Bhiwandi city police refused to register an FIR against Patil and instead registered a case under lighter sections against unknown people, whom they claimed were untraceable.

Petitioner’s counsel Sadhna Kumar told the court, “The police filed a closure report saying the men were untraceable when they are roaming around in the area. They also have not named the corporator in the FIR. Patil himself had threatened the activist and he was assaulted several times again by his men last year for pursuing the case. Only NCs (non-cognisable cases) were registered following this but police are quiet as far as investigations or arrests are concerned.”

When the information commissioner ordered police protection for the activist, the police said Mishra would have to spend Rs 1,600 per day for the purpose. Mishra then filed a petition before the High Court in October 2016, seeking arrest of the corporator. The state counsel told the court that the men who assaulted Mishra were associated with Patil but remained untraceable, to which the court rapped the police and said, “This is a serious offence and this attitude by police is shocking. This is happening merely because he is a corporator. What about poor people’s complainants? How will they get justice?”

The court also said the evidence and reports pointed to clear complicity and role by the corporator and his men. “This is a law and order issue. Why was an FIR not registered against the corporator? We will take action against the concerned policemen if no action is taken in this regard,” the bench said. The matter will be heard on January 31 when the state will file its reply.