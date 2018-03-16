Bombay HC raps MMRDA for realigning Metro line

The Bombay High Court Thursday pulled up Mumbai Metropolitan Region Develop-ment Authority (MMRDA) for changing the alignment of Metro Line 2B, raising problems for a redevelopment building project. The HC said the MMRDA should compensate those suffering of it. The Juhu Gulmohar Co-operative Society, at Bhakti Vedanta Marg comprising 40 residential tenants, have approached the High Court, saying that on March 30, 2017, MMRDA issued its no-objection for the redevelopment of the society after taking into account all factors, including the Metro alignment.

The petitioners then took steps for redevelopment at huge costs, acting on the no-objection. MMDRA’s action of proposing to change its route at this stage, “is plainly arbitrary, illegal and unreasonable”, the society said. In August 2017, the MMRDA realigned the Metro 2B (D N Nagar to Mankhurd) route, the petitioners said.

The petition stated that to implement the sanctioned route of the Mumbai Metro Rail Project 2B, the Metro would be passing through the middle of the society’s property making it impossible for redevelopment to be carried out. The petition said: “This will virtually render homeless approximately 40 families for no fault of theirs and, jeopardize the future of the huge number of persons.”

The division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla pulled up MMRDA for changing alignment after giving the no-objection for the redevelopment of the building. Justice Oka told MMRDA, “You have to compensate if anyone is suffering because of your work.”

