Bombay HC pulls up state govt, questions taking 16 years to find space for MSHRC

With the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) still jostling for adequate space ever since its establishment in 2001, the Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the state government about taking 16 years

to find space for the commission.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by social activists, Naresh Gosavi and Kailash Sharma, related to filling up vacancies of members and staff in the commission and providing it with adequate funding to ensure financial autonomy.

While hearing issues related to shortage of staff and allocation of adequate space to the MSHRC, the court said: “Why do you have the commission? Scrap it then.” The court was informed that the commission was given the option of two locations and had found the office space at the World Trade Centre adequate.

“The file pertaining to this was sent to the finance department which has granted approval,” said government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani.

The counsel appearing for the commission, however, said they had not been informed about the same.

“We direct the state government to provide the relevant details within two weeks,” said the court.

The high court is expected to look into other infrastructure issues related to the functioning of the commission in the next hearing.

An affidavit filed by the registrar of the commission “as per the instructions of the chairperson,” earlier had pointed to the massive space shortage being faced by the MSHRC leading to operational issues for it.

“In the year 2001, the commission demanded a space measuring approximately 8,000 sq ft house its entire office. However, taking into consideration the urgent need and especially ideal location next to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, after intervention of the court, the then commission accepted the proposal of the government to have its office at Hajarimal Somanji Marg opposite the terminus in an area measuring 2,800 sqft,” the affidavit had stated.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App