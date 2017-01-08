Bombay HC pulls up family court, sets aside order in divorce plea

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the family court while quashing an order passed by the latter concerning a divorce petition. The court cautioned the presiding officers of the family court regarding complete compliance with the law and to examine all the parameters of consent terms before pronouncing a decree of divorce by mutual consent. The court observed that there was undue haste and non-adherence to basic law by the family court in a divorce petition filed by a couple.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and G S Kulkarni was hearing an appeal filed by a 36-year-old woman challenging the order of the Principal Judge of the family court. The woman, in her petition, stated that while she and her 44-year-old husband had arrived at mutual consent to dissolve the marriage, the family court, in her absence, pronounced a decree of divorce based on fraudulent statements and documents submitted by the husband, without hearing her side.

The marriage petition was taken up by the family court on June 20, 2015, However, this date was not shown in the roznama and the wife remained absent. The husband filed an affidavit and stated that both the parties have agreed that the husband will pay an alimony of Rs 3 lakh and the custody of their son will be handed over to the father.

The court took this on record and pronounced the divorce in the absence of the wife on the same day.

In her appeal at the Bombay High Court, the woman submitted that the family court should have examined the consent terms before pronouncing the order. She submitted that the relatives of the husband had agreed to pay an alimony of Rs 9 lakh (apart from the Rs 3 lakh shown on record), the document of which was not submitted by the husband. The petition said facts were suppressed and fraud was committed and the court overlooked the examination of consent terms and did not give an opportunity to the wife to present facts before passing the order.

Besides, the son is still with the wife and, as per consent term, he was to be with the husband. The High Court, while setting aside the family court’s order, said, “In our opinion, this is a serious error on the part of the family court. Merely allowing the application to convert the petition into a petition for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13-B of the Act was not sufficient; the requirements of the section was not followed. The adjourned date of June 20 was not as per roznama.”

The bench also pointed out that the court is supposed to verify consent terms with both parties before pronouncing divorce. “The approach by the judge was defective and incorrect,” said the court while adding that the alimony amount, whether the consent was influenced by fraud or force, the document and undertaking on consent terms, etc., should have been examined by court before this hasty order. The court has asked the family court to hear both the parties afresh in light of these observations and to comply with the law before passing judgments.