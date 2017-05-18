Bombay HC pulls up cop for being absent during hearings for one year

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

Taking a serious view of the “false statements” made by an investigating officer (IO) before the court, the Bombay High Court (HC) recently directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police to initiate an inquiry against a Thane police officer. During the course of an anticipatory bail hearing in a theft case, the officer failed to assist the prosecution and remained absent in court several times and for almost a year.

“The present matter should be referred to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra state, for appropriate inquiry as per the law,” said the HC.

The investigating officer never attended the proceedings of the application since October 2016, leading to the additional public prosecutor expressing the inability to assist the court, the HC noted.

The investigating officer was then asked to file an affidavit explaining his lapses in attending proceedings on May 4 when he finally appeared in court. “The court observed that the demeanour of the investigating officer Sunil Wagh is found it to be very casual. Prima facie, it appears that the statements made in the affidavit are incorrect or false and are made only with a view to shrug off the responsibility of giving proper explanation and for the purpose of camouflaging the lapses on his part. The record reveals that the investigating officer did not have time at his disposal to attend the office of the public prosecutor,” said the vacation court headed by A S Gadkari.

The officer gave explanations for being absent from court only on two occasions. In one instance, he claimed that he could not remain present before the court as he was busy in the investigation of some sensitive offence.

“It is to be noted here that the officer has not given any number of crime, case diary number and station diary entry number pertaining to his movement on that particular date about the said ‘sensitive offence’ and has made an absolutely vague statement. In view of this, the said statement was made either to mislead this court or to gain sympathy with a view to shrug off the legal responsibility,” observed the court.

Another reason given was that he was facing personal difficulty on account of serious illness of his father and was, therefore, unable to remain present on May 2. “It is further stated that however on May 2, the letter of APP (additional public prosecutor) along with copies of the orders passed were communicated to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Thane, and to the Senior Police Inspector, Sheel-Diaghar Police Station, District Thane. Thereafter, the IO has remained present in court on May 4,” said the court.

