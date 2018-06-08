Bombay HC panel to MMRC: ‘Approach regular bench for permission to work at night’

The Bombay High Court-appointed committee hearing matters pertaining to noise pollution allegedly caused due to the ongoing Metro 3 project, on Thursday told the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to approach the regular bench for permission to work through the night for next two months at Cuffe Parade.

The MMRC on Wednesday moved an application before the committee, comprising Justice S S Khemkar and Justice B R Gavai, seeking permission to work through the night for the next two months at the Metro station site at Cuffe Parade. After Wednesday’s hearing of MMRC application, the petitioners, residents of south Mumbai, held a meeting with Advocate General A A Kumbhakoni to discuss a possible resolution to the issue.

The committee on Thursday said as the parties were unable to arrive at an amicable solution, it would be appropriate if the MMRC approaches the regular bench for permission.

The application seeks permission for carrying out activities related to the tunnel boring machine (TBM), including transportation of parts from the dockyard at Chamar Godi to Cuffe Parade area, where it is to be taken underground for assembling, at night. MMRC application states that considering the size, shape and weight of the items, and safety of these machines and other logistics, they would have to be off loaded from the vessel directly on the transport vehicle carrying the same directly to the spot from Cuffe Parade area through high-capacity vehicles.

Petitioner Robin Jaisinghani suggested before the committee that the TBM can be loaded at the site around 6 am on Sunday, instead of midnight. The MMRC, however, said the machine has to be transported in the night, otherwise it would block the road. The TBM, which is supposed to leave from yellow gate, will take P D’Mello route and it is expected to block one side of the road completely.

